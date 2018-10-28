Adams rushed nine times for 61 yards and caught his lone target for six yards in Sunday's 24-18 win over the Jaguars in London.

Adams led the crowded Eagles backfield in both carries and rushing yards, with Wendell Smallwood getting eight attempts on the ground and Corey Clement getting four. It's tough to rely on any individual from this trio with the other two guys also siphoning work. Philadelphia will be on bye in Week 9.