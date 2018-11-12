Adams carried the rock seven times for 47 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Cowboys.

Adams led the Eagles' backfield in both carries and yards for the second consecutive game, affirming his place in a three-man committee. Still, a touch distribution of 7-6-5 (Adams, Clement and Smallwood in that order) doesn't bode well for any of the backs to become fantasy-relevant options, especially when the top rusher (Adams) did not draw a target in the passing game. Week 11's opponent, the Saints, have boasted a vastly-improved rushing defense, making it tough to trust any Philadelphia rusher Sunday.