Adams (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday's practice.

Adams has earned 20-plus carries in back-to-back games, but the undrafted rookie also has landed on ensuing Eagles injury reports. Last week, he was a late addition due to a hip issue, while he's tending to a shoulder concern on this occasion. Assuming he gets past the current injury, he'll aim to uphold his standard from consecutive starts against NFC East foes in which he averaged 4.0 YPC and scored one touchdown.

