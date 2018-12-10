Adams logged seven carries for 36 yards and wasn't targeted Sunday in the Eagles' 29-23 overtime loss to the Cowboys.

Adams was largely victimized by Dallas dominating possession, as the Eagles logged just 48 plays to the host's 93. As a result, Philadelphia ran just 14 total times on the day, with Adams picking up half of those carries while Darren Sproles assumed most of the work on passing downs. Considering Adams earned at least 20 totes in the previous two weeks and ran effectively on his limited touches Sunday, it's fair to expect the undrafted rookie's workload to recover in Week 15 against the Rams. He'll draw a favorable matchup with a Los Angeles run defense that has ceded an NFL-worst 5.1 yards per carry for the season.