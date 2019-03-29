Eagles' Josh Adams: Loses appeal after Howard trade
The Eagles traded for Jordan Howard to join Adams, Corey Clement (knee) and Wendell Smallwood in the backfield, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The trade is particularly bad news for Adams, considering both he and Howard are big backs with subpar passing-game skills. The Notre Dame product caught on as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and eventually found his way to the lead backfield role, but he played just one snap in two playoff games and likely needs to battle for a roster spot in 2019.
