The Eagles are planning to feature Adams as their starting tailback in Sunday's game against the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Philadelphia has been leaning on a committee of backs throughout the season, but Rapoport relays that the Eagles are now prepared to fully commit to the undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame as their clear No. 1 option after he had previously logged no more than nine carries in any of his prior eight contests. Adams certainly did his part to push for an enhanced workload, rushing for 6.1 yards per totes, well above what Wendell Smallwood (4.1 yards per carry) and Corey Clement (3.4 YPC) have offered on heavier volume. Rapoport notes that Smallwood and Clement will still have roles in the game plan, but won't be used as prominently while Adams fills a "bell cow" role similar to how Jay Ajayi was used for Philadelphia in the second half of last season. Assuming the backfield committee is in fact a thing of the past, Adams projects as a viable weekly starting option in most fantasy formats.