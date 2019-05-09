Eagles' Josh Adams: Needs to compete for roster spot
Adams (shoulder) isn't a lock for the 53-man roster, Les Bowen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Facing a six-month timeline in his recovery from January surgery, Adams could be stashed on the PUP list if the Eagles don't want to lose him but also don't have a job for him on the 53-man roster. The offseason additions of Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders leave the team with a crowded backfield, forcing Adams, Corey Clement (knee), Wendell Smallwood, Boston Scott and Donnel Pumphrey to compete for one or two spots. Clement is the safest bet to secure a job, while Scott and Pumphrey are the longshots. Adams lands somewhere in the middle -- along with Smallwood -- despite making five starts as an undrafted rookie last season.
