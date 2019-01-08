Eagles' Josh Adams: Non-factor in Sunday's game plan
Offensive coordinator Mike Groh suggested Tuesday that game flow played a part in Adams being limited to just one snap during the Eagles' wild-card victory over the Bears this past weekend, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. "We had a package for him but over the course of the game it didn't go that way," Groh said.
After carrying once for two yards on the Eagles' first possession of the game, Adams never saw the field again, with Darren Sproles (13 carries for 21 yards, two receptions for 14 yards) and Wendell Smallwood (eight carries for 20 yards, two receptions for 20 yards) instead picking up the brunt of the backfield work the rest of the way. Given that neither team led by more than five points during the contest and the Eagles notably gave the 5-foot-6, 190-pound Sproles back-to-back goal-line carries on their final possession, Groh's comments about the game flow being unfavorable for Adams wouldn't seem to hold much water. Since neither Sproles nor Smallwood was especially productive in his opportunities, it wouldn't be surprising if Adams regains prominence in the game plan during Sunday's divisional-round matchup with the Saints, though that's far from guaranteed. Predicting the distribution of touches out of the Philadelphia backfield for the rest of the postseason will likely be an exercise in futility.
