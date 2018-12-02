Adams (hip), who is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Redskins, is on track to play, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Garafolo's nugget comes at a good time for fantasy managers, who may have had some trepidation of including Adams in lineups ahead of the early games kicking off Sunday due to his uncertain status for Week 13. With Adams now seemingly trending toward playing, it's expected he'll once again handle a heavy workload after the Eagles labeled him as their featured back one week earlier. In Philadelphia's Week 12 win over the Giants, Adams played 40 of the team's 65 offensive snaps (62 percent) and logged 22 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, reserve backs Corey Clement (five carries, two receptions on 24 snaps) and Wendell Smallwood (no touches on one snap) were largely afterthoughts.