Eagles' Josh Adams: Positioned for NFL debut
Adams and Wendell Smallwood are the only Philadelphia running backs not listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Colts, Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP Sports Radio reports.
Jay Ajayi (back) and Darren Sproles (hamstring) have been ruled out, while Corey Clement (quad) is listed as questionable and tentatively expected to play. The undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame likely falls third in the pecking order, but he could move up to No. 2 if Clement is ruled out Sunday morning or suffers an in-game setback. Either way, Adams is likely headed for the first NFL regular-season appearance of his career.
