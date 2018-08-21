Adams (foot) said he practiced "fully" Tuesday, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

After racking up 41 yards from scrimmage on eight touches in the Eagles' exhibition opener on Aug. 9, Adams limped off the practice field within days with an injury unrelated to the hairline fracture that he dealt with in the spring. However, he changed his tune Tuesday, saying he "tweaked" that very foot. He wants to join the only healthy Eagles running backs (Matt Jones and Wendell Smallwood) in Thursday's preseason matchup in Cleveland, but the training staff ultimately will make the final judgement on Adams' availability.

