Eagles' Josh Adams: Receives first-team reps
Adams mixed in with the ones during Saturday's practice session, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.
Coming off an impressive showing in the preseason opener Thursday -- six carries for 30 yards and two catches for 11 yards -- Adams has seemingly seen his placement on the depth chart potentially boosted. It's worth noting, however, that both Corey Clement (undisclosed) and Donnell Pumphrey (lower body) were unavailable for the session, which may have impacted his role in the session.
