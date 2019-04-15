Adams is facing a six-month recovery timeline from January surgery on the labrum in his shoulder, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

The timeline rules Adams out for the offseason program and raises doubt about his availability for the start of training camp. He enjoyed a brief stretch as the Eagles' lead back after catching on as an undrafted rookie in 2018, but he'll likely need to battle for a roster spot after the team traded for Jordan Howard earlier this offseason. On a more optimistic note, the shoulder injury might help explain why Adams dropped out of the game plan during the playoffs, though it probably had more to do with his struggles as a pass blocker and receiver. He took 71 carries for 286 yards (4.0 average) and three touchdowns during his five-game stint as the starter Weeks 11-15, but he caught just three of eight targets for 19 yards in that same stretch.