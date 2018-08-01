Eagles' Josh Adams: Rejoins practice
Adams (foot) returned to the practice field Wednesday, Zach Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
Despite going undrafted in 2018, Adams possesses the kind of skills that make him an intriguing prospect to keep an eye on during fall camp. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry in his final season at Notre Dame, but enters a crowded backfield in Philly with three established options in Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement and Darren Sproles likely assured roster spots. Still, the Eagles proved last season they aren't averse to holding on to undrafted backs if they prove worthy; Clement went undrafted in 2017.
