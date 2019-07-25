Adams (shoulder) rotated with Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders, Darren Sproles and Wendell Smallwood at Thursday's practice, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Adams and Smallwood are the long shots of the bunch, while Corey Clement (knee) remains focused on rehab and also has a lot to prove. The good news for Adams is that he appears to be healthy after having offseason surgery on his shoulder. The bad news is that he needs to compete with four other players -- Smallwood, Clement, Boston Scott, Donnel Pumphrey -- for one or two roster spots.

