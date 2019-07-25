Eagles' Josh Adams: Returns from shoulder surgery
Adams (shoulder) rotated with Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders, Darren Sproles and Wendell Smallwood at Thursday's practice, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Adams and Smallwood are the long shots of the bunch, while Corey Clement (knee) remains focused on rehab and also has a lot to prove. The good news for Adams is that he appears to be healthy after having offseason surgery on his shoulder. The bad news is that he needs to compete with four other players -- Smallwood, Clement, Boston Scott, Donnel Pumphrey -- for one or two roster spots.
More News
-
Eagles' Josh Adams: Struggles with pass catching•
-
Eagles' Josh Adams: Back practicing Tuesday•
-
Eagles' Josh Adams: Needs to compete for roster spot•
-
Eagles' Josh Adams: Recovering from shoulder surgery•
-
Eagles' Josh Adams: Loses appeal after Howard trade•
-
Eagles' Josh Adams: Could end up on roster bubble•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you start your draft? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR
Drafting Saquon Barkley at No. 1 overall in PPR is easy. But Jamey Eisenberg shows you what...
-
Picking No. 2 in PPR
The first round is easy if you're picking second. It's the decisions in Rounds 2 and 3 that...
-
Picking No. 3 in PPR
The No. 3 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but it's not...
-
Picking No. 4 in PPR
Picking fourth is an enviable spot in 2019, as you can sit back and nab whichever elite running...
-
Picking No. 5 in PPR
After the top four running backs come off the board, the No. 5 overall pick presents arguably...