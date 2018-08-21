Adams (undisclosed) returned to practice Tuesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

It's interesting to see Adams back at practice shortly after coach Doug Pederson said Matt Jones and Wendell Smallwood likely would be the only running backs available for Thursday's preseason game in Cleveland. The undrafted rookie may now have a shot to join that group, hoping to make his own case for the No. 4 running back job.

