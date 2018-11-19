Adams rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and added 19 yards on three catches during Sunday's 48-7 loss to the Saints.

Adams cut through the Saints defense midway through the second quarter, finally putting the Eagles on the board with a 28-yard score. It was Adams' first career touchdown as he also tied or set highs in touches and total yards. The Eagles have been banged up on offense this season and have still yet to find an identity running the football. Adams, an undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame and hometown kid, looks like a potential solution. He's averaging 7 yards per carry over his last three games. Provided the Eagles keep feeding him, he has a solid matchup waiting in the Giants next Sunday -- a defense that is giving up 4.4 yards per carry, just about league average.