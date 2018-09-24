Adams rushed six times for 30 yards in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Colts.

Adams wasn't on the field much in his NFL debut, but when he was, he was carrying the ball. The undrafted rookie lost two yards on his first career carry, but he gained 16 on the next one which was good for the Eagles' longest rush of the day. With Jay Ajayi (back) and Darren Sproles (hamstring) both expected back for Week 4 at Tennessee, Adams may be ticketed for the practice squad once again.

