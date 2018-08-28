Adams is expected to get plenty of reps during Thursday's preseason game, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Adams has played a limited role thus far this preseason, but it looks like the Eagles want to see as much out of Adams as possible now that he is healthy and with the regular season right around the corner. He rushed for 33 yards on four carries in Thursday's loss to the Browns.

