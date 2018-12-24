Eagles' Josh Adams: Shut down in win
Adams rushed 11 times for 21 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 32-30 win over Houston. He was unable to catch his lone target.
Adams had a one-yard touchdown called back by penalty in the first half that ended up becoming a scoring pass to Zach Ertz a handful of plays later. It got much worse for the rookie in the fourth quarter as his fumble gave the Texans the short field they needed to creep back into the game. On top of that, Darren Sproles saw just two fewer carries in the came and was far more effective to boot. While it is unlikely Sproles supplants Adams as the workhorse back for the Eagles, it will certainly be hard to trust either of them Week 17 at Washington.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16