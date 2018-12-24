Adams rushed 11 times for 21 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 32-30 win over Houston. He was unable to catch his lone target.

Adams had a one-yard touchdown called back by penalty in the first half that ended up becoming a scoring pass to Zach Ertz a handful of plays later. It got much worse for the rookie in the fourth quarter as his fumble gave the Texans the short field they needed to creep back into the game. On top of that, Darren Sproles saw just two fewer carries in the came and was far more effective to boot. While it is unlikely Sproles supplants Adams as the workhorse back for the Eagles, it will certainly be hard to trust either of them Week 17 at Washington.