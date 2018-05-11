Eagles' Josh Adams: Sits out practice Friday

Adams missed Friday's practice due to a hairline fracture in his foot, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Adams, an undrafted free agent, will be hoping to get over his ailment soon in order to have a chance at sticking around in the Eagle's backfield. His timetable isn't set in stone, but hairline fractures can take as long as eight weeks to heal completely.

