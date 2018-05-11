Eagles' Josh Adams: Sits out practice Friday
Adams missed Friday's practice due to a hairline fracture in his foot, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Adams, an undrafted free agent, will be hoping to get over his ailment soon in order to have a chance at sticking around in the Eagle's backfield. His timetable isn't set in stone, but hairline fractures can take as long as eight weeks to heal completely.
-
Our first post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...