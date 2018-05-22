Eagles' Josh Adams: Still not practicing
Adams (foot) did not participate in the first day of OTAs on Tuesday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.
Adams was held out of practice earlier this month after suffering a hairline fracture in his foot, and with an injury like that potentially taking up to two months to heal, it's possible Adams is going to be sidelined until the start of training camp. Adams signed as an undrafted free agent this offseason in hopes of securing a spot as a depth option in the Eagles' backfield.
