Eagles' Josh Adams: Struggles with pass catching
Adams (shoulder) was a limited participant in minicamp, where he struggled as a pass catcher, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Offseason shoulder surgery may have contributed to the issue, but there was already major concern after Adams caught just three of eight targets for 19 yards during his rookie season. His solid work as a runner won't mean much if he doesn't add the necessary versatility to secure a roster spot. With Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders (hamstring) locked in, Adams is competing for one or two jobs with Corey Clement (knee), Wendell Smallwood, Boston Scott and Donnel Pumphrey.
