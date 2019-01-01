Eagles' Josh Adams: Stuck in three-way timeshare
Adams had 11 carries for 50 yards and three catches for 33 yards in Sunday's 24-0 win over Washington, playing 18 of 71 snaps (25 percent) on offense, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Wendell Smallwood got the start and finished with 16 touches on 26 snaps, while Darren Sproles had nine touches on 27 snaps. Adams enjoyed a stretch as the unquestioned lead runner, but he'll enter the playoffs as part of a three-man committee, heading on the road to face an elite Chicago defense.
