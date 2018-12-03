Eagles' Josh Adams: Suiting up Monday
Adams (hip) is listed as active Monday versus the Redskins, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.
Tacked onto the injury report Saturday with a hip issue that limited him in practice, Adams got through a pregame warmup unscathed and will remain the Eagles' No. 1 option out of the backfield. His primary contender for carries is Corey Clement, but veteran Darren Sproles (hamstring) could receive a decent number of touches in his first game action since Week 1. No matter how the snaps break down among the trio, Adams appears to be the best bet to take advantage of a Washington defense that has allowed 5.0 YPC to running backs over the last four contests.
