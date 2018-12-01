Adams (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Redskins.

Adams was a healthy participant in practice all week prior to suffering a hip injury Saturday. The lack of immediate information following the designation would seem to suggest the injury isn't overly serious, but fantasy owners will want to be wary of Adams' status moving forward, particularly with a Monday night kickoff looming. More news regarding the severity of the injury should trickle out in the coming days, but were Adams to miss any time, Corey Clement (24 snaps last week against the Giants) would figure to take over as the lead back, with Wendell Smallwood and Darren Sproles (hamstring) mixing in to form a three-headed tandem.

