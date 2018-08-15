Adams (undisclosed) was held out of Tuesday's practice and is not expected to play in Thursday's exhibition matchup against the Patriots, Les Bowen of Philly.com reports.

Adams impressed in the team's preseason opener by posting 30 yards on six carries. It is unclear if his current injury is related to the foot problems he dealt with in the spring, but he is looking unlikely to suit up for Thursday. Given the talent ahead of him on the depth chart he will need to continue turning heads as training camp progresses in order to land on the final roster.