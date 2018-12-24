The Eagles signed Hawkins from their practice squad Monday, Geoff Mosher of 97.5 The Fanatic Philadelphia reports.

Hawkins' spot on the 53-man roster comes following the Eagles' decision to waive fellow cornerbacks Chandon Sullivan and De'Vante Bausby. The 25-year-old will play a depth role in Philadelphia's secondary, and is expected to take most of his snaps on special teams.

