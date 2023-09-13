Jobe is expected to take on a starting role while James Bradberry is in concussion protocol, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bradberry was diagnosed with a concussion after the Week 1 win over the Patriots, and he almost certainly won't clear the league's concussion protocol in time to face the Vikings on Thursday. The Eagles will likely make a concerted effort to put Darius Slay on Justin Jefferson as often as possible, but Jobe will still have his hands full against rookie first-round pick Jordan Addison or KJ Osborn.