Eagles' Josh Jobe: Questionable to return Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jobe (thigh) is questionable to return Thursday against the Texans.
Jobe suffered a thigh injury during the second half of Thursday's contest against the Texans. Zech McPhearson and Avonte Maddox may see additional snaps while Jobe is off the field.
