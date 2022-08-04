Jobe (foot) was an active participant during red zone seven-on-seven drills in the Eagles' practice Thursday, Bo Wulf of The Athletic reports.

Jobe underwent foot surgery in early December during his final season of collegiate football with Alabama in 2021, but he already appears to be competing for a second-team role with the Eagles in training camp. The undrafted rookie practiced with the second-team defense during Thursday's practice, but he may need to establish a role on special teams this preseason if he wants to make Philadelphia's final 53-man roster over cornerbacks Tay Gowan, Andre Chachere, Kary Vincent and Josiah Scott.