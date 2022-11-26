site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: eagles-josh-jobe-set-to-return-week-12 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Eagles' Josh Jobe: Set to return Week 12
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jobe (hamstring) was a full participant during practice Friday and should be available for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Jobe is set to return after missing the Eagles' past two games with a hamstring injury. Expect the 24-year-old to reprise a role as a core special-teamer moving forward this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Tera Roberts
• 13 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read