site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: eagles-josh-jobe-sitting-out-monday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Eagles' Josh Jobe: Sitting out Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 13, 2022
at
10:39 am ET
•
1 min read
Jobe (thigh) will not play Monday against the Commanders.
Jobe left Week 9's win over the Texans early with the injury and was unable to log a practice this week. His absence will be a blow to the team's secondary with Avonte Maddox (hamstring) already ruled out.
More News
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
18D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
28D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
08/04/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 13 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Tera Roberts
• 14 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read