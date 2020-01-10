Play

McCown will undergo surgery Tuesday to address a torn hamstring, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

The 40-year-old suffered and played through the torn hamstring during Sunday's wild-card loss to the Seahawks, which makes his solid performance in place of Carson Wentz all the more impressive. McCown ended a two-month retirement to join the Eagles in August, and there's a decent chance he'll retire again given the eventful and painful finish to the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories