McCown signed a one-year deal with the Eagles on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It was a short-lived retirement for the 40-year-old signal caller as McCown will join his 11th team in 18 professional seasons on a one-year deal with reportedly two million in guaranteed money. The Eagles, who are expected to be without backups Nate Sudfeld (wrist) and Cody Kessler (concussion) for some time, prioritized acquiring the recently retired veteran over other options currently available. McCown is expected to resume his career announcing games at ESPN after the 2019-20 season.

