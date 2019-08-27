McCown may not take many snaps during Thursday's preseason finale against the Jets if he plays at all, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

McCown has made a strong case for the Eagles' backup gig with Nate Sudfeld (wrist) managing an injury, and appears to be in the lead of Cody Kessler. The 40-year-old quarterback impressed during last Thursday's preseason contest against the Ravens, and it's possible that Philadelphia's coaching staff have already seen enough of McCown to be convinced he's back to usual form.