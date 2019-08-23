McCown completed 17 of 24 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns while adding four yards on three rushing attempts in Thursday's 26-15 preseason loss to the Ravens.

Cody Kessler actually started this one but failed to get much going. McCown came in late in the first quarter and really got rolling in the third, when he found J.J. Arcega-Whiteside for a 20-yard touchdown and Alex Ellis for a nine-yard score. The 40-year-old quarterback just came out of retirement, and he already has a massive leg up in the race for the backup job behind injury-prone starter Carson Wentz.