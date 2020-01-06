McCown entered the Eagles' 17-9 wild-card loss to the Seahawks on Sunday with 1:22 remaining in the first quarter after Carson Wentz (concussion) exited the contest. He completed 18 of 24 passes for 174 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and also rushed five times for 23 yards while recovering both his fumbles.

The veteran did a solid job overall considering the circumstances, as he was called into action for the first time since Week 2 and was working with an injury-hampered wideout corps. McCown displayed the most chemistry with Dallas Goedert, but he was only able to complete four passes to wideouts overall. McCown was productive on the Eagles' last-gasp drive as well, helping Philadelphia travel 58 yards with completions to Goedert and Miles Sanders. However, he ultimately took a sack on 4th-and-7 that sealed the win for Seattle. Having been coaxed out of retirement to play in 2019, it's unlikely we see McCown in an NFL uniform next season.