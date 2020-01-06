Eagles' Josh McCown: Solid in emergency duty
McCown entered the Eagles' 17-9 wild-card loss to the Seahawks on Sunday with 1:22 remaining in the first quarter after Carson Wentz (concussion) exited the contest. He completed 18 of 24 passes for 174 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and also rushed five times for 23 yards while recovering both his fumbles.
The veteran did a solid job overall considering the circumstances, as he was called into action for the first time since Week 2 and was working with an injury-hampered wideout corps. McCown displayed the most chemistry with Dallas Goedert, but he was only able to complete four passes to wideouts overall. McCown was productive on the Eagles' last-gasp drive as well, helping Philadelphia travel 58 yards with completions to Goedert and Miles Sanders. However, he ultimately took a sack on 4th-and-7 that sealed the win for Seattle. Having been coaxed out of retirement to play in 2019, it's unlikely we see McCown in an NFL uniform next season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.