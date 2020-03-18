Play

McCown (hamstring) told GQ's Alex Shultz that he hasn't made a decision on continuing his football career.

A report from January suggested McCown had told the Eagles he wasn't ready to retire, but the recent interview with GQ makes it sound like he's reconsidering. The veteran quarterback will turn 41 in July, and he's still recovering from January surgery to address the hamstring tear he suffered in a wild-card playoff loss to Seattle. Meanwhile, the Eagles have re-signed fellow quarterback Nate Sudfeld on a one-year contract.

