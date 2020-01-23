Eagles' Josh McCown: Won't necessarily retire
McCown (hamstring) told the Eagles he isn't ready to retire, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
This doesn't necessarily mean McCown will play another season, but he'll at least take some time before he makes a decision, perhaps waiting to evaluate his recovery from Jan. 14 surgery to repair a torn hamstring. The 40-year-old replaced an injured Carson Wentz (concussion) during a 17-9 loss to Seattle in the opening round of the playoffs, completing 18 of 24 passes for 174 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions (while injuring his hamstring in the fourth quarter). Be it in Philadelphia or elsewhere, McCown shouldn't have much trouble finding a backup QB job if he wants one. He's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and will celebrate his 41st birthday in July.
