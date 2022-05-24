Sweat (illness) is now 100 percent after being rushed to the hospital due to having an artery open up in January, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Sweat missed the Eagles' playoff game against the Buccaneers in January after undergoing an emergency procedure due to a serious medical matter. Details of what the issue was were unknown at the time, but Sweat has since healed and believes he could have played the next week if they had a game. The four-year pro set career highs across the board last season and figures to be an integral part of the Eagles' defensive line next season.