Sweat (ankle) added 20 pounds of weight this offseason, Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice reports.

Sweat also appears to have fully recovered from the ankle injury that cut his rookie season short in Week 14. The 2018 fourth-round pick played 68 defensive snaps across nine games with the Eagles last season, notching only one tackle. He also played 24 snaps on special teams.

More News
Our Latest Stories