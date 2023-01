Sweat (neck) is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis after being released from the hospital Sunday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Coach Nick Sirianni didn't offer much information regarding Sweat's recovery Monday, but the defensive lineman recently said on Twitter that he plans to return prior to the end of the season. His status for Sunday's game against the Giants will likely come into focus based on how much he's able to practice this week.