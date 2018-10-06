Sweat will likely be active and see the field for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.

Sweat, the Eagles' 2018 fourth-round pick, should finally see some snaps in place of Derek Barnett (shoulder). Just how many remains to be seen, but expect the rookie to work in behind Michael Bennett and Chris Long, who should also see increased playing time.

