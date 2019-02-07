Eagles' Josh Sweat: Expected back for OTAs
Sweat (ankle) is expected to be healthy in time for the start of OTAs this spring, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.
Sweat's rookie season ended in Week 14 after the Florida State product injured his ankle and promptly sent to injured reserve. However, the idea that Sweat could be recovered in just a few months suggests the 2018 fourth-rounder didn't tear up his ankle too bad. If Sweat is able to make it back for OTAs, he'll have a full offseason to climb up a depth chart that may no longer have either Brandon Graham or Chris Long, both of whom will become unrestricted free agents in March.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...