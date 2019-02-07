Sweat (ankle) is expected to be healthy in time for the start of OTAs this spring, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.

Sweat's rookie season ended in Week 14 after the Florida State product injured his ankle and promptly sent to injured reserve. However, the idea that Sweat could be recovered in just a few months suggests the 2018 fourth-rounder didn't tear up his ankle too bad. If Sweat is able to make it back for OTAs, he'll have a full offseason to climb up a depth chart that may no longer have either Brandon Graham or Chris Long, both of whom will become unrestricted free agents in March.