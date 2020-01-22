Play

Sweat recorded 21 tackles, four sacks and a pass breakup over 16 regular-season games in 2019.

In his second pro season, Sweat displayed a strong pass-rushing presence with 15 quarterback pressures. The 22-year-old logged 355 defensive snaps, barely trailing Vinny Curry (398), although both were in reserve roles behind Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett. Curry will be a free agent in March while both Graham and Barnett are under contract in 2020, so Sweat will likely work in a pass-rushing role again next year.

