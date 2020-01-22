Eagles' Josh Sweat: Flashes pass-rushing ability
Sweat recorded 21 tackles, four sacks and a pass breakup over 16 regular-season games in 2019.
In his second pro season, Sweat displayed a strong pass-rushing presence with 15 quarterback pressures. The 22-year-old logged 355 defensive snaps, barely trailing Vinny Curry (398), although both were in reserve roles behind Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett. Curry will be a free agent in March while both Graham and Barnett are under contract in 2020, so Sweat will likely work in a pass-rushing role again next year.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...
-
Injury Report: Conference Championship
As you get ready for the Conference Championship round playoff challenges, make sure you're...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC West.
-
DFS plays for championship round
DFS lineup choices are more challenging for championship round weekend with fewer options and...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's addition to the Cowboys, even if he's not the one doing...