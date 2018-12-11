Eagles' Josh Sweat: Lands on IR
Sweat (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Sweat sustained an ankle injury during Sunday's 29-23 loss to the Cowboys, the severity of which now lands him on season-ending injured reserve. Daeshon Hall replaces the rookie fourth-round pick on the Eagles' 53-man roster, but Chris Long should be the primary beneficent of increased snaps in Sweat's stead.
