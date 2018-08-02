Sweat suffered a left leg injury during Thursday's practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sweat, a fourth round draft pick this year out of Florida State, has suffered from left leg issues ever since he suffered a torn ACL and dislocation in his left knee upon entering college. This caused him to wear a brace throughout his time in college, and he likely continue to deal with left leg problems on occasion. It's unclear how serious this particular injury is, but the Eagles should have an update on Sweat's health before Friday's practice.

