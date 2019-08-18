Eagles' Josh Sweat: Out for Sunday's practice
Sweat was unable to participate in Sunday's practice, and is considered day-to-day with a knee injury, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
It's unclear how Sweat picked up the injury, but it's likely that it's nothing serious, as evidenced by his day-to-day designation. Expect the team to give a more clear picture on Sweat's status in the coming days leading up to Thursday's preseason game. With the Florida State product out, Eli Harold could see an increase in reps.
