Sweat was unable to participate in Sunday's practice, and is considered day-to-day with a knee injury, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

It's unclear how Sweat picked up the injury, but it's likely that it's nothing serious, as evidenced by his day-to-day designation. Expect the team to give a more clear picture on Sweat's status in the coming days leading up to Thursday's preseason game. With the Florida State product out, Eli Harold could see an increase in reps.

More News
Our Latest Stories