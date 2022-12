Sweat recorded four tackles (two solo) and two sacks in Sunday's 35-10 victory over the Titans.

Sweat has now recorded four sacks in his last four games and has 6.5 on the season. The 25-year-old did his damage on just 27 defensive snaps (49 percent). He will look to stay hot when the Eagles travel to New York for their Week 14 matchup with the Giants.